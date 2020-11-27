COVE — The Cove City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 1, to discuss the resignation of council president Nate Conrad and to enter agreements for the use of federal and state grant funding.
Conrad resigned the position after selling her home and moving out of Cove.
"She moved out of the city," said Donna Lewis, Cove’s city recorder. "She had her house for sale for the longest time.… She went ahead and ran, then it sold."
Cove has multiple city council positions open, and Lewis said the city has reached out to those who received the most write-in votes in the most recent elections to fill the vacancies. Rather than holding an election, the city council will make appointments to fill the seats if necessary.
"There’s a process for offering write-in votes positions," Lewis said. "So we’ve done that. We’ve sent the letter, it’s in statute."
Lewis added the parties have until Dec. 14 to return a response.
The council also will consider agreements to spend grant funding from the federal CARES Act, which the city plans to use to purchase equipment to help its employees work safely during the pandemic, and the Small Cities Allocation, which awarded Cove $100,000 to make road improvements.
Lewis said the council also plans to bring up the city’s planned development of a municipal court, but the only action the council is likely to take would be to schedule a work session.
The city council meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St. The city is encouraging attendees to connect virtually. Visit www.cityofcove.org, or email cityadmin@cityofcove.org to request the link and an agenda. You may also dial in using your phone: dial 1-877-309-2073 and use access code 566-891-733.
To submit public comment send e-mail to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. the night of the meeting.
