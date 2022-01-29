COVE — The Cove City Council is scheduled to meet for its February regular session, which includes two items on the consent agenda and one item of unfinished business.
The meeting, which is set to take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Cove City Hall, will begin with a public comment section regarding agenda items before moving onto the consent agenda.
Counselors will consider the approval of prior council minutes, as well as the approval of bills to be paid by the city. The council will then address the appointment of a new budget officer.
In the unfinished business section, the Cove City Council will make a final vote on the council’s rules of procedure for meetings during 2022. The item was previously discussed during the January regular session.
In other related agenda items, the council will consider a letter from the Blue Mountain Humane Association, in addition to a council vote resolution regarding WastePro rate increases. The council will also discuss the city’s transportation system plan, which will be presented in a committee report. In this session, the council will discuss a potential new road on the map.
The meeting will conclude with another public comment section, this time for any non-agenda items, before the council goes over suggestions for future workshops and meeting agendas. Public comments can also be submitted ahead of time by emailing cityadmin@cityofcove.org prior to 6:45 p.m. on Feb. 1
The meeting can be viewed online at www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove. To listen in on the phone, dial 1-877-309-2073. The access code is 566-891-733.
