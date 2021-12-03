COVE — The city of Cove is set to meet for its regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 7, reading two ordinances for the second and final time.
The meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. at the Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.
Council members will consider Ordinance 2-2021 and Ordinance 3-2021, both of which involve implementing telecommunications networks within city boundaries
Ordinance 2-2021 grants Windwave Technologies, an internet service provider in Boardman, the ability to construct, operate and maintain a telecommunications network in Cove. Ordinance 3-2021 will provide the same liberties for Inland Development Corporation, another provider operated out of Boardman.
Aside from the reading of the ordinances, the standard public comment sections will be allotted to individuals in attendance. The council will review complaints regarding commercial signs on residential property and nuisance garbage.
An open hearing will be held to discuss fence height variance, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and be decided via council vote.
In addition to in-person attendance, the meeting can be viewed virtually. Instructions are listed at the City of Cove website at citycove.org. Individuals can also dial 877-309-2073 and use access code 566-891-733 to listen in on the meeting through the phone.
