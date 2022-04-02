COVE — The Cove City Council will meet for its monthly meeting, discussing two items of new business and two items on the consent agenda, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April, 5 at Cove City Hall.
Following the general public comment section, councilors will vote on prior council minutes and the approval of bills to be paid by the city.
There are two items on the new business section, which the council will consider after the correspondence section. Councilors will vote on a one-year extension request by Mace Caldwell, who is looking to renew a permit for the Rose Meadow Subdivision.
Additionally, the Cove Drive-In is requesting a $300 donation in order to host live music at this summer’s Cherry Fair in Cove. Amber Parks, the Cove Drive-In owner, will represent the business during the new business section.
Also at the meeting, the council will discuss the appointment of new budget committee members, as well as look ahead at tentatively scheduled budget hearings on May 10 and June 7. Reports from the mayor and city recorder and a final public comment section will close out the April regular session.
Public comments can be submitted via email to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. on April 5. Attendees can watch the meeting virtually at www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove or listen in by dialing 1-877-309-2073 (access code 566-891-733).
