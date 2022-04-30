COVE — The city of Cove may soon be a step closer to having a municipal court.
The Cove City Council is set to have a first reading on Tuesday, May 3, of a resolution that would establish fines for violations of city ordinances. The public will have an opportunity to present input on Resolution 2022-2 before the council votes on approving the first reading.
Approval of the first reading of the resolution would mean that the council would likely conduct a second reading at a meeting in June and then vote on it. Approval of a second reading would put the resolution in place, according to Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger, providing the city the first piece needed for the establishment of a municipal court.
Haeger said Cove would work in cooperation with the city of Union’s municipal court. The mayor said Cove and Union would share the same municipal judge.
A municipal court typically addresses violations of city ordinances.
Copies of Resolution 2022-2 are available for public inspection at Cove City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each Monday through Thursday.
Also at the May 3 meeting, the city council will discuss plans to expand its city hall building. Expansion plans call for a portion of city hall to be moved into the connected shop building.
The city council is set to vote on the awarding of bid for the expansion work.
Haeger said the expansion project will be paid for with funds from the federal government for helping cities to deal with issues related to COVID-19. She said that expanding city hall will create a safer site by providing extra space, preventing people from being packed closely together at meetings.
“The expansion will create a healthier environment,” Haeger said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.