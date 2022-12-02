COVE — The Cove City Council will discuss a number of new business items and continue conversations from the previous council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Cove City Hall.
Under new business the council will decide whether to renew the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission licenses for two downtown businesses — Dollars Corner and Steakhouse at Cove. The council will also vote on a backhoe bid.
City councilors will have the opportunity to continue conversations from the November meeting, including the Oregon Mayors Association Taskforce on Homelessness plan.
The plan aims to address the homelessness crisis in a humane and timely manner by establishing or expanding local, community-based shelter and services for unhoused people. The project is looking for funding during the 2023 legislative session.
At the request of Mayor Sherry Haeger, the City Council Working Committee will report on Cove’s transportation system plan and the municipal court.
Two public hearings will be hosted during the meeting to discuss a minor partition and a lot line adjustment. After opening the hearing and providing a staff report on the issues both proponents and opponents will have a chance to speak.
The meeting will be livestreamed through GoToMeeting. The link is available on the city’s website.
