COVE — The Cove City Council will discuss a number of new business items and continue conversations from the previous council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. in Cove City Hall.

Under new business the council will decide whether to renew the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission licenses for two downtown businesses — Dollars Corner and Steakhouse at Cove. The council will also vote on a backhoe bid.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

