COVE — The Cove City Council will discuss a number of agenda items on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.

Under new business councilors will discuss an application for purchasing surplus property. They will also consider two requests of the council — a donation request for Becky’s Garden and a request for support from Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage for Fourth of July celebration. The council will also review a presentation package from Avista.

