COVE — The Cove City Council will discuss a number of agenda items on Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.
Under new business councilors will discuss an application for purchasing surplus property. They will also consider two requests of the council — a donation request for Becky’s Garden and a request for support from Union County Commissioner Donna Beverage for Fourth of July celebration. The council will also review a presentation package from Avista.
There will be a public hearing during the council meeting to discuss a street vacation for a portion of Alder Street. The city received a petition in March requesting the city vacate Alder Street from west of the right-of-way at Bryan Street to east of the right-of-way at Orchard Street as mapped between U and J blocks of McDaniel’s third addition to Cove.
The working committees will also report to the council. Councilor Jason Stone will report on the Transportation System Plan while Councilor Matt McCoawn will report on the municipal court. Mayor Sherry Haeger will cover the hiring committee.
The meeting will be livestreamed through GoToMeeting. The link is available on the meeting agenda on the city’s website.
