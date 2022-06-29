COVE — The Cove City Council will review bids for the community’s city hall expansion and remodel during its meeting Tuesday, July 5.
It is expected that the city, after reviewing all of the received bids, will approve a bid during the July 5 meeting, according to Sherry Riley, Cove city recorder. Bids were due to the city by 2 p.m. June 30.
Expansion plans call for a portion of city hall to be moved into a shop building connected to city hall.
During the city’s May 4 meeting, the city council discussed that expansion plans would include for a portion of city hall to be moved into the connected shop building.
Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger said prior to the city’s May 4 meeting, the expansion project will be paid for with funds from the federal government for helping cities to deal with issues related to COVID-19. She said that expanding city hall will create a safer site by providing extra space, preventing people from being packed closely together at meetings.
Scott Newman, the executive director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to present during the council meeting.
Public comments for the council can be submitted via writing to the city, via email to cityadmin@cityofcove.org before 6:45 p.m. July 5. Participation via Zoom videoconference also is available. For access, go to www.gotomeet.me/CityofCove or call 877-309-2073. The access code for the meeting is 566-891-733.
