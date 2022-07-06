COVE — The Cove City Council approved a bid for the renovation and expansion of city hall on Tuesday, June 5.
The bid was awarded to Cornerstone Home Builders, of La Grande, for $68,960. Cornerstone Home Builders was the only contractor to submit a bid.
Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger said the project will be paid for with funding from the federal government provided to help cities deal with issues related to COVID-19. Currently, the central room of city hall acts as both the meeting location for city council and the offices of City Recorder Sherry Riley and Public Works Director Dave Johnson.
The base bid included the expansion and remodel of city hall, with two additional items contractors could price out: redoing the existing lighting and redoing the existing flooring. Johnson suggested that the flooring project could be completed in house for a lower price.
“It will be nice to have an actual office and more space. We’ll have a meeting room and it will also be better for security,” he said.
Councilor Jason Stone brought forward a motion to accept the base bid with the lighting addition, which was seconded by Councilor Lana Shira. All council members present at the meeting — Stone, Shira, Alan Cadinha and Shawn Parker — voted in favor of the bid. Council President Matt McCowan and Councilor Jordan Hackwith were absent from the meeting.
The bids were originally due in May, but after none were received it was determined that the original deadline had been too short and it was extended. The project is slated to start during the spring of 2023 and should be completed within two months, barring any complications or unforeseen events.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.