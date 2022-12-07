Cove Cherry Fair 2022
Buy Now

Announcer calls participants to the cherry pit spitting contest at the Cove Cherry Fair held at the Ascension School Camp and Conference Center in Cove on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer, File

COVE — The Cove Cherry Fair needs help from its community due to its increasing popularity. 

The Cove Community Association, which operates the Cherry Fair, is launching a fundraising drive to help it purchase an enclosed trailer to store chairs, tables, games and other items needed to operate the annual August festival.  

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.