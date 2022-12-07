COVE — The Cove Cherry Fair needs help from its community due to its increasing popularity.
The Cove Community Association, which operates the Cherry Fair, is launching a fundraising drive to help it purchase an enclosed trailer to store chairs, tables, games and other items needed to operate the annual August festival.
Additional storage space is needed because the Cherry Fair attendance is growing, meaning more items are needed to run the event, said Amy Jayne, a member of the Cove Community Association’s board of directors.
“We need to double our storage space," she said.
The trailer would cost as much as $10,000, according to Jayne, who said the CCA hopes to get a grant to cover much of the cost of the trailer. She said the CCA’s chance of getting a grant will improve if it has at least $1,000 for the purchase when it applies for it.
“This would show strong community support," she said.
The money would also help by providing a source of matching funds organizations providing grant funding often ask for.
Presently, Cherry Fair items are stored on a flatbed trailer covered by a tarp. The need for the trailer became doubly apparent earlier this year when it was discovered that Cherry Fair items had been damaged when water had leaked through the tarp covering them, Jayne said.
The Cherry Fair has deep roots in Cove. It first operated from 1911 to 1917 and was revived 83 years later in 2000.
