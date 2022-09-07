Cove sep. city council meeting

Cove's city council convenes for a public meeting on Tuesday, Sep. 6, 2022. 

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

COVE — The Cove City Council had its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to discuss a slew of topics, including addressing an unfolding situation between the city and Cove School District — construction of a bus parking lot.

Construction of the parking lot — on the corner of Foster and Bryan streets — had already started when the city approached Cover School District Superintendent Earl Pettit to fill out a $75 variance application. According to Pettit, the Cove School has resided on the same tax lot since 1976 — a tax lot that, as a result of the city’s first zoning ordinance in 1984, became partially public and commercial property.

