COVE — The Cove School District will soon be searching for a new high school principal.
Mat Miles has announced he will retire at the end of December. Miles has been Cove High School's principal for the past 10 years.
He said he is retiring because he wants to be available for members of his family if they need assistance. Miles said his decade serving as CHS's principal was a tremendous experience.
"I liked the kids, the families and the small school environment," Miles said. "Cove is a great community."
Miles came to Cove from the La Grande School District where he worked for 11 years. In the La Grande School District he held a number of positions, including as La Grande Middle school vice principal and special education director.
Miles, who has a bachelor's degree in education from Eastern Oregon University and master's degree from Eastern Washington University, came to Union County after working as an educator in Washington.
Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said Miles has many skills as an educator.
"He is very good at addressing students' individual needs," Pettit said.
Pettit said this skill is the reason he had Miles also serve as the Cove School District's special education director. Pettit also credits Miles with being willing to do whatever it takes to move the school district forward.
The superintendent added that Miles is outstanding to work with.
"We complement each other very well," Pettit said.
