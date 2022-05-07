COVE — A municipal court may be in the city of Cove’s future.
The Cove City Council took a step toward establishing a municipal court on Tuesday, May 4, approving the first reading of a resolution that would set up fines for violations of the city’s nuisance ordinance.
“This resolution would give us the foundation we need for a municipal court,” Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger said.
A second reading of Resolution 2022-2 will be conducted at a June city council meeting. Passage of the second reading would lead to a vote to approve the resolution in July.
Haeger said after systemizing fines, the next step would then involve the approval of a resolution to create a municipal court. Two readings and a vote of approval by the council would also be required to create the court.
Cove’s proposed municipal court would be in place to address violations of the nuisance ordinance, the only ordinance the city has. Cove’s nuisance ordinance was approved and went into effect in 2021.
Presently, if someone is determined to have violated the city’s nuisance ordinance the council can fine the individual but it cannot force the individual to pay the fine.
The council’s only recourse, if someone refuses to pay, is to have the Union County Sheriff’s Office collect the fine.
A municipal court could force someone to pay a fine or determine if there was a violation and whether a fine was warranted.
Upon establishing a municipal court, the city would then have to select a judge. One option is having the judge of Union’s municipal court also serve as Cove’s municipal court judge.
“It is an option we would consider,” Haeger said.
City hall expansion
The city council also discussed plans for the expansion of its city hall building. Expansion plans call for a portion of city hall to be moved into the connected shop building.
