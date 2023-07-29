A huge mural is what greets visitors as they step off the elevator to the third floor to start their tour of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. The Robbinses were shocked by this difficult scene, the first of many they would see describing the reality of genocide. This is what the Allied forces discovered when they came to liberate the camps.
Called the “Tower of Faces” this three-story tall tower at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum displays about 1,500 portraits of residents from Elsiskes, Lithuania. The photos were originally taken by the owner of the town’s photo studio and were gathered later by his granddaughter, Yaffa Eliach, for this exhibit. They were Jewish victims of the German mobile killing units, and their deaths were among the estimated two million executions described as the “Holocaust by bullets.”
This is the “Voices from Auschwitz” audio theater on the third floor where Hannah Robbins listened to the recorded oral histories of Jehovah’s Witnesses, an exhibit she said was her favorite experience at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. Photo credit: USHMM collections
Jennifer and Hannah Robbins take a selfie during their trip to Washington, D.C. The Cove mother and daughter toured the renown U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum during their visit to the nation's capital.
Jennifer Robbins/Contributed Photo
Jennifer Robbins/Contributed Photo
US Holocaust Memorial Museum/Contributed Photo
COVE — This summer marks the 78th anniversary of the complete liberation of prisoners from Nazi concentration camps, and an unforgettable opportunity for a Cove mother and daughter, Jennifer and Hannah Robbins, to tour the renown U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Since its dedication in 1993, the museum has drawn tens of millions to its permanent Holocaust exhibit to learn about the systematic killing of over 6 million Jews, 3 million Soviets, 1.8 million non-Jewish Poles, and others including homosexuals, Roma, Greeks, the disabled in institutions, common criminals, and Jehovah’s Witnesses. Despite its grim content, the public attendances cannot be overstated.
