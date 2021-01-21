COVE — The Cove School District’s search for a new principal is off to a promising start.
The school district began accepting applications Jan. 7 for the principal for grades seven through 12. So far, it has received two applications.
In addition, Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit said a number of other educators interested in applying are scheduling trips to Cove to see what its public schools and community are like. The deadline for submitting applications is March 8.
“We are receiving a lot of response,” Pettit said. “There is a lot of interest being expressed.”
Pettit said the school district hopes to have someone hired by late March or early April. The superintendent said the top quality the school district is looking for in a candidate is successful experience as a school administrator. He said this is particularly important in a small district such as Cove because it has no high school administrators anyone can mentor under as an assistant.
“There is no time to learn. The individual has to be ready,” Pettit said.
The educator who is hired would start on July 1.
The school district is seeking a successor for Mat Miles, who retired in December. Miles served as principal for 10 years. He came to Cove after working in the La Grande School District for 11 years.
Pettit said the school board does not want to hire someone who would start the position before the 2020-21 school year is over. He explained this is because it is likely that if the board hired anyone to start before then, the individual would be leaving a position before their school year was over.
“That would not be a good indicator of loyalty to their school district,” Pettit said.
Pettit will serve in the role of principal through the remainder of the school year in the absence of a successor for Miles. Pettit also is Cove Elementary School’s principal. The superintendent said he will be better able to take on the added responsibility because he has an excellent staff.
