COVE — Cove Elementary School is undergoing one of its biggest renovations in decades.
Three new offices are being constructed where the school’s old cafeteria was before it was replaced by a $1.8 million dining hall in 2020.
One office will house a nursing station, a second will be for a mental health counselor and a third will be for visiting specialists. All three offices will make it much easier for students to receive nursing, mental health and special needs services, said Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit.
The nursing station’s features will include a bed, a restroom and space for storing medical equipment. This will be a step up from previous years when the school district’s nurse did not have a home office but instead examined students wherever space was available including the staff lounge, Pettit said.
The Cove School District presently shares a nurse with the Imbler and North Powder school districts. The school districts pay for a portion of the cost along with the InterMountain Education Service District.
The office for the counselor will provide the school district with a big boost because previously its mental health services were provided in a modular which was in declining condition, Pettit said. The new office will not only provide a better place for counseling but also give the school district’s mental health counselor, Sean White, a better connection to Cove’s elementary school and high school.
Pettit said White was previously based outside of the school district’s classroom buildings and he was not a familiar face to many students.
“Many students never got to see him," Pettit said.
White previously worked for several other school districts which shared him with Cove. Starting this fall though White will being working full time as a mental health counselor for the Cove School District.
The third office will provide temporary space for specialists including speech pathologists and occupational therapists to work.
“This will be our itinerant space," Pettit said.
Many of these specialists working in this office will be from the InterMountain Education Service District.
The offices are scheduled to be finished by early August. They are being built with funding the Cove School District has received from the House Bill 3427, which the legislature passed in 2019 and is known as the Student Success Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.