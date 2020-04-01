COVE — Construction of the Cove School District’s $1.8 million dining hall is complete, but more building work is on the campus’ horizon.
The next construction in the school district will involve the remodeling of the district’s old cafeteria in its elementary school, which the dining hall is replacing. The old cafeteria will be converted into space for a nursing station, a counseling office and a conference room.
Superintendent Earl Pettit told the Cove School Board on Tuesday that the remodeling may start this summer and he hopes it can be finished by Christmas. He said some of the work could be done while school is in session.
“We could get it done without being too disruptive,” Pettit said.
The Student Success Act, which the Legislature passed in 2019, is funding the work.
The new dining hall remains closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, but district staff are using it to cook breakfasts and lunches for students and senior citizens each weekday during the closure of Oregon’s public schools.
Pettit said on Tuesday morning breakfasts and lunches were provided to 93 students and 106 adults. Most of the adults are seniors older than 60. The meals are being delivered, but students also have the option of picking them up each weekday.
School board member Steve McLean lauded the school district’s efforts.
“This is an incredible community benefit during a difficult time,’’ he said.
The federal government will reimburse the school district for the meals to students. But Pettit said how much the district will receive for the meals it is providing to older residents is unclear. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to continue having the district provide senior meals during the closure.
If the feds don’t cover the senior meals, Pettit said he will not be upset because it is critical to reach out to the community.
The cost of providing senior citizen meals is not high, he said, adding most of the cost involves personnel expenses and not food. He said because school district staff is already at work preparing meals for students, having them cook for seniors costs the school district relatively little.
“We would have (food service workers) here regardless,” Pettit said.
The school district’s new dining hall, which is spacious and has improved kitchen equipment, is making it much easier for the district to prepare meals for students and seniors.
“We would not have been able to do this without the new dining hall,” Pettit said.
The school board also voted on Tuesday to change the grading system for students during the closure while classes will be available via a distance education program. Students completing a class for credit will be awarded letter grades of A, B or C or a pass. No Ds, Fs or fails will be given.
Pettit said this system will reward students who do well in these trying circumstances and not hurt those who do not.
“It will hold students harmless, not punish them,” Pettit said.
