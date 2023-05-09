Cove Elementary

Students meet while standing outside of Cove Elementary School on Thursday, May 4, 2023. 

 Dick Mason/The Observer

COVE — Is a new public elementary school in Cove’s future?

Cove School District voters will determine in the Tuesday, May 16, mail election the fate of a $4 million bond that would help pay for the construction of a new elementary school. The new school is needed because of increasing enrollment, according to Cove School District Superintendent Earl Pettit.

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

