COVE — Residents in Cove soon will have a new place to get their morning espresso.
The Cove City Council voted Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, to give the owner of the Steakhouse at Cove a nine-month permit to operate an espresso stand in his restaurant’s parking lot.
The stand will occupy one of the six parking stalls at the steakhouse and operate for several hours on most mornings, said Dave Hasse, owner of the Steakhouse at Cove. Hasse said the stand also could sell pastries in addition to espresso.
Depending on the success of the espresso stand, a more permanent structure may be built later, Hasse said. Such a move also would need city approval.
The council voted 5-0 to grant the temporary permit to the Steakhouse at Cove.
Councilor Matt McCowan was among those who spoke in support before the vote. McCowan said the council should do as much as it can to help businesses.
“I think we should say yes. Let’s help these guys out,” the councilor said.
At the start of the meeting Sherry Haeger took her oath of office as Cove’s new mayor.
Voters elected her in November. She is succeeding Del Little who did not run for reelection after serving a two-year term.
And three councilors also swore their oaths of office at the meeting. They were Alan Cadinha, Jason Stone and Jordan Hackwith.
