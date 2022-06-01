COVE — The Cove City Council will conduct a second reading of Resolution 2022-2 during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 7. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Cove City Hall, 504 Alder St.
Resolution 2022-2 would establish fines, fees and assessments against violations of the city’s ordinances and regulations. Passage of the second reading on June 7, according to Cove Mayor Sherry Haeger, would provide the city the first piece needed for the establishment of a municipal court. Passage of the second reading would lead to a vote to approve the resolution in July.
After systemizing fines, the next step would then involve the approval of a resolution to create a municipal court. Two readings and a vote of approval by the council would also be required to create the court.
Cove’s proposed municipal court would be in place to address violations of the nuisance ordinance, the only ordinance the city has. Cove’s nuisance ordinance was approved and went into effect in 2021.
Copies of Resolution 2022-2 are available for public inspection from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at city hall. Instructions on how to connect to the council meeting virtually are available on the city’s website, www.citycove.org.
