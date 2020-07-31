COVE — A municipal court may be on the horizon for Cove.
The town’s residents this fall could vote on a revised city charter that would make it easier to create a municipal court. Cove City Recorder Donna Lewis said the city is having difficulty enforcing its ordinances, and a municipal court would remedy that issue.
While the city council has revised the charter, it still needs to pass a resolution directing Lewis to put it in the ballot for the Nov. 3 election. The council will vote on this resolution when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. at city hall.
Coronavirus restrictions still limit the number of people who can attend the meeting. Information on watching the meeting online is available on the city of Cove’s website, www.cityofcove.org.
The city has been working on revising the charter for the past year-and-a-half with some assistance from the League of Oregon Cities, which advocates for Oregon’s cities via the Legislature and other means. The league suggested revisions to make sure wording in the city’s charter conforms to state and federal laws.
Lewis said the league was a “big help” with the project.
The Cove City Council made its revisions at six public meetings, and at least one revisions reflects society’s technological advancements.
For example, the current charter states the city must advertise all council meetings in three sources or locations, which can include The Observer and the Cove post office but not the city’s own website. But the revision would allow the city to post notices about its meetings on the city website.
Lewis said she can understand why the present charter omits the website.
“I don’t think we had a website in 2000,” Lewis said, which was the last time the town revised the charter.
Other revisions involved making language in the charter gender neutral. For example, the word “councilor” replaces all references to “councilman.”
