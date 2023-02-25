COVE — Cove may soon have a new elementary school.

The Cove School Board voted on Tuesday, Feb. 22, to ask voters to approve a $4 million bond in the upcoming May 16 election for the construction of a new elementary school. The school would be built with the help of a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant the Cove School District would receive if the $4 bond is approved by voters.

