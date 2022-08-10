COVE — The Cove City Council unanimously approved an ordinance banning psilocybin service facilities and psilocybin manufacturing within city limits during a special session on Aug. 9 and passed a resolution referring approval of the ban to voters on the upcoming November ballot.

Oregon voters passed Ballot Measure 109 in November 2020. At the time, 67% of Cove voters opposed the measure with 132 voters in favor of Measure 109 and 277 against the measure.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

