COVE — When Sam Delaney saw his son, Reese Delaney, flying down the road on a scooter at the age of 5, he had an idea.
Fast forward 10 years and the father-son duo is headed to the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships on July 24, 2021, in Akron, Ohio. Reese Delaney, 14, took first place in the Soap Box Derby Oregon Championship to advance to the Super Bowl of soap box derbies.
“It makes me happy when you work hard toward something, then you step back and see the success,” Reese Delaney said.
Humble beginnings
The journey toward making it to Derby Downs, home of the All-American Soap Box Derby, has been one of modest origins for Reese Delaney.
For the Delaneys, it all started when Reese Delaney fearlessly rode down that hill in Cove on his scooter in his early childhood. Sam Delaney saw his son’s size and fearlessness, and his son was looking for a sport to get involved with. In 2016, they bought the parts for their first soap box derby car and put it together in the family’s garage.
“We had no idea what we were doing,” Sam Delaney said.
Sam Delaney grew up in Salem, home to the most esteemed soap box derby track in Oregon. While he was never involved in soap box derby competition, he heard stories from his dad and used to skateboard down the track in Salem.
With no experience in soap box racing, the Delaneys started entering local competitions and paid their dues as rookies.
“At the time I didn’t really do much sports and that was something that I kind of wanted to do and that’s how I got into it,” Reese Delaney said.
Over the years, the Delaneys elevated their knowledge of the sport as Reese Delaney continued to improve as a driver.
“I think the biggest thing is just racing, and racing better people,” Sam Delaney said.
From Cove to Akron
After their first year of competition in 2016, Reese and Sam Delaney watched the world championships on YouTube. It was at that moment that making it to the championships became a personal goal for Reese Delaney, the sport becoming more than just a hobby.
“I saw those other kids do it and knew that’s what I wanted,” he said.
Reese Delaney achieved his goal and qualified for the 2019 All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships. Adjusting to the pressure and facing fierce competition from all across the country, he was unable to move past the first round in the competition. In 2020, he qualified again, but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited,” he said. “I get the chance to come back this year and hopefully do a little bit better than I did in 2019.”
The first day at the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships entails a thorough inspection of the derby cars, which proved stressful for the father and son team in 2019. Reese Delaney was also apprehensive having to race on an unfamiliar track, which made him have to make adjustments he had never performed before.
“We were definitely inexperienced there,” Sam Delaney said. “We’ve learned some things on how to race on that track and I think Reese has become a better racer since then.”
The Delaneys competed in 15 competitions this year in order to prepare for the world championships.
“Just knowing how it works and what to expect when we go up I think will really help us,” Sam Delaney said.
Driving for a win
Heading into this year’s world championships, the Delaneys are cherishing the opportunity to be back in the event and looking to make some noise in Akron. Reese Delaney’s goal is to win a heat, something he came up short of in 2019.
“I’ll still be happy if I don’t, but that’s just something I want to shoot for this year,” he said.
Even with all the racing experience Reese Delaney has accumulated since 2016, he knows that riding down the track at the world championships is a special moment unlike any other.
“All that work that you put in to get there and then you go down that hill and you feel really happy, but you’re also nervous that your day might be over if you lose,” he said. “It’s really fun.”
Growing the sport
Outside of focusing on their own success, the Delaneys are active in helping promote soap box derby racing in Eastern Oregon. Sam Delaney is an event organizer with Oregon Soap Box Derby and helped put on the Best in the West rally race in Cove last month.
For Sam and Reese Delaney, balancing their own success and helping newcomers is a challenge they fully embrace.
In local events like the one in Cove, Sam Delaney spends the day running around helping organize the event, but he says he gets hyper-focused on his son’s race for that 30-second duration. Reese Delaney also helps his dad at events and guides younger kids through the weigh-in and racing processes.
“It starts as a family, community thing,” Sam Delaney said. “One of the things that we try to teach the kids is when they get to the amount of years that (Reese) has been doing it, is to kind of give back.”
The Delaneys credit the event organizers who helped them learn the ropes when they were rookies in the sport for getting them to the point they are at today. For that reason, they aim to help newcomers as well as draw more interest toward the sport.
“People don’t really know what it is and sometimes they don’t understand it,” Sam Delaney said. “We just try to let people know that most people like it when they do it, and like anything you can have a lot of success once you get into it.”
He hopes that Oregon Soap Box Derby can hold a local car clinic in the near future, to show kids and their parents the ins and outs of working on a soap box derby car. As the sport continues to grow, a Cove native attending the world championships is testament to how far competitors in Eastern Oregon can go in the sport.
“It shows other kids that they can make it, but I don’t like bragging about it,” Reese Delaney said.
Taking on the field
The Delaneys leave for Akron July 13 and are hauling their car in a trailer across the country. They will be joined by Felix Sota, a Portland native who also qualified from Oregon.
The inspection and registration process takes place July 17, with super stock racing beginning on July 22. Reese Delaney will also compete in the world championship race July 24.
From racing down the hills in Cove to competing for a world championship, Reese Delaney has had the ultimate journey in soap box derby racing. Whether or not he achieves his goal of winning a heat and advancing at the All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships, Eastern Oregon will be in the spotlight at the most prominent competitive soap box derby event in the world.
“Whether you win or lose, if you can say you put everything you had into it, you can be proud of that,” Sam Delaney said.
