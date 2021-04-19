WALLOWA — COVID-19 has again postponed the annual Tamkaliks Celebration.
The Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and Tamkaliks Committee announced the decision Tuesday, April 13. The committee had convened April 7 to deliberate whether or not to host the event.
"This was not an easy decision, but Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland and the Tamkaliks Committee agree that this is the best decision for the safety of our elders and our communities," a release announcing the decision stated.
The annual summer event traditionally includes three days of dancing, music, naming ceremonies, memorials and a Friendship Feast in celebration of the continuing Nez Perce presence in the Wallowa Valley.
The committee still will award two $500 scholarships — the Taz Conner and Terry Crenshaw Memorial scholarships.
The postponement of the annual event, which also was postponed in 2020, will not impact the organization's other plans in the county. The visitor center will be open during the summer and the powwow grounds are open for dispersed camping, according to the release.
