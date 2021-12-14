The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that five students missed school during the week of Dec. 6-10 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. This is down 44% from the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3 when nine students missed school because of the virus.
LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 infection rate remains in single digits and is dropping.
The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that five students missed school during the week of Dec. 6-10 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. This is down 44% from the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 3 when nine students missed school because of the virus.
The number is even more impressive considering that the week of Dec. 6-10 had five school days, while the week before had four class days.
The school district’s recent COVID-19 numbers are down dramatically from the week of Oct. 11-15 when 57 students were out because of COVID-19 and a far cry from mid-September when 123 students and staff were out during one week.
The school district’s Nov. 29-Dec. 3 statistics indicate that no staff members were absent during the week due to positive COVID-19 tests, symptoms of the disease or close contact with someone who has it. This marks the ninth week in a row the La Grande School District did not have any staff out due to COVID-19.
The district’s latest statistics, based on reports to school district nurses, show that one La Grande Middle School student was out the week of Dec. 6-10 due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Four students — two from La Grande High School and one each from Island City Elementary School and La Grande Middle School — missed class because of close contact to an individual who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The total of five students out due to COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 6-10 tied the previous low for the school year, a mark set Nov. 22-23. The total for Dec. 6-10 was arguably lower though, because it was for a five-day week.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza credits the declining numbers primarily to COVID-19 risk mitigation strategies being followed by students, staff, parents and the community.
“What they are doing is helping us keep our schools open and operating," he said.
Mendoza said he is hopeful that the school district’s low infection rate will result in the state later deciding to let school district's in low-risk categories like La Grande, be able to make the wearing of masks optional.
“I would like to see the wearing of masks be a personal choice," said Mendoza, who said he will encourage the state to move in that direction.
