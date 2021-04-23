LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development, La Grande, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week specifically for teens age 16-17.
The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those age 16 and older, is given in two doses. Teens who want to get vaccinated may make an appointment to receive their first dose at the one-day clinic, Thursday, April 29, at the Riveria Activity Center, corner of Second Street and Y Avenue, La Grande.
An appointment is required, but — in Oregon at least — parental permission isn't. According to an announcement from CHD, parents or guardians do not need to accompany their child. Oregon state law allows for 16- and 17-year-olds to provide their own consent for vaccination.
Appointments for Thursday's teen clinic, and for other scheduled clinics in La Grande, may be made at www.chdinc.org/gv. Anyone who is unable to complete the scheduling process online is directed to call 541-962-8800 for further assistance.
