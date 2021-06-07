LA GRANDE — The COVID-19 vaccination events at the Riveria Activity Center are being moved to the Center for Human Development in La Grande starting Friday, June 11, according to a press release.
The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at a walk-in clinic every Friday from 2-4 p.m. The reason for the move is the decreasing demand for vaccines, according to CHD's COVID-19 tracker Erin Elder.
"Now that we don't have as many people coming in, there isn't that same need for the large vaccination site that was running before," she said.
For those with scheduled appointments past June 11, appointment times will be kept at the Center for Human Development, 2301 Cove Ave., the release said. The clinic is offering the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to Elder.
Prior registration is not required, according to the release, but online registration is available for a shorter in-person wait time. Children younger than 15 need in-person parental consent, while those ages 15 to 17 are able to sign their own consent form. No insurance information is necessary.
For more information, go to chdinc.org/covid19-vaccine or call CHD at 541-962-8800.
