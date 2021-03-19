WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Veterans Affairs now is moving into its next phase of offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all eligible veterans in all age groups and at all clinic locations (Walla Walla, Richland and Yakima in Washington, Lewiston, Idaho, and La Grande).
The Walla Walla VA, which serves Northeast Oregon, in a press release recently announced vaccine clinics are being scheduled throughout the week and on some weekends at all sites of care for Walla Walla VA enrolled/health care eligible veterans.
An appointment is required at all care sites. Veterans may make an appointment at any of the clinic locations to get vaccinated.
All clinic sites continue to offer vaccinations during the weekdays and are scheduling Saturday clinics based on vaccine supply and staff availability. Saturday clinics are planned on:
• Richland VA Clinic: March 20, April 3 and April 17
• La Grande VA Clinic: March 20
• Lewiston VA Clinic: March 20
• Yakima VA Clinic: March 27, April 10
• Walla Walla VA main campus: April 10
The Walla Walla VA in the release urged eligible veterans to call 509-525-5200 (after the automated message, choose option 2, and option 2 again) as soon as possible to make an appointment and get more information on any schedule changes.
Additional information is available on the Walla Walla VA’s social media pages and on its main website, www.wallawalla.va.gov, and also by calling Linda Wondra, the Walla Walla VA Medical Center public affairs officer, at 509-386-1117.
