ENTERPRISE — Tom Crane, the interim superintendent for Enterprise Schools, has agreed to stay on another year, he said Thursday, Feb. 3.
The former Enterprise school teacher and coach who returned last summer to fill the post vacated by Erika Pinkerton initially came out of retirement to take the job for a single year. He said that school board members met with a representative of the Oregon State School Board Association to talk with the search company that is seeking a permanent superintendent and concluded that Enterprise’s best alternative is to keep Crane on for another year.
“There is a large number of superintendent vacancies this year,” Crane said.
He said there are at least 28 vacancies throughout the state.
“It’s a tough job,” he said, with all the added difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic making it harder.
Replacing Crane with a newcomer now would be all the more difficult because of the ongoing projects within the district, such as the construction work funded largely by the 2020 school bond.
“They spent a lot of time training me about the bond and they’d have to do it again,” he said.
There’s also the task of replacing Enterprise High School Principal Blake Carlsen, who resigned last fall. Carlsen, who is leaving to be closer to family in Texas, originally was going to leave at the end of 2021, but asked to stay on until the end of the current school year, Crane said. He said the school board approved that request.
Although Crane was “happily retired” when he took the interim post, he’s content to stay on another year.
“I like what I’m doing and being back,” he said. “The community has really been welcoming.”
