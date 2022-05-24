Crash claims life of La Grande man, one other

COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — A La Grande man died Tuesday, May 24, in College Place, Washington, in a head-on crash involving an allegedly stolen work vehicle.
Jeremy S. Richards, 48, died at the scene when his 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was struck in a northbound lane by a stolen 2014 Ford Econoline driven the wrong direction on the highway by Anthony Stalder, 28, of Richland, Washington, according to a press release from Washington State Patrol.
Stalde was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, where he was declared dead. Both men were alone in their vehicles.
The crash occurred at 10:57 a.m. and involved a stolen U.S. Linen work truck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. The crash occurred on State Route 125 a few miles from the Oregon border.
“Prior to the collision, we were notified of a stolen U.S. Linen work truck,” Thorson told the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. “That stolen truck and that suspect ended up on the highway, driving the wrong way.”
Richards was wearing a seat belt, according to Washington State Patrol, but Stalder was not.
WSP also reported the Union County Sheriff’s Office handled notifying Richards’ relatives and the crash remains under investigation.
