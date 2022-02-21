PENDLETON — A mass crash involving dozens of vehicles early the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21, closed a portion of Interstate 84 about 21 miles east of Pendleton, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation and Nick Vora, Union County’s emergency services director.
As many as 98 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
The total number of the injured person cannot be determined at this time, according to the OSP press release, and emergency responders from multiple regions were still assisting with patients on scene and transporting them to the hospital.
Uninjured persons who cannot otherwise drive from the scene due to blockage or damaged vehicles are being transported to the Pendleton Convention Center at 1601 Westgate, Pendleton Oregon 97801. Emergency Responders are asking that only persons needing to pick up family members come to that location.
The crash was reported on ODOT’s Trip Check website at 12:44 p.m. Responding officers were notified of additional crashes while they were arriving, and then once on scene, officers could hear crashes occurring behind them, according to a press release from the OSP.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said the wrecks stretch for a mile and emergency agencies from regional counties are responding.
Capt. Merle Laci with the La Grande Fire Department said two ambulances and one rescue rig were on scene from Union County, with crews from Union and Island City fire departments on standby. The La Grande Fire Department sent eight personnel to the scene.
As of 3:35 p.m., rescue vehicles and ambulances from the La Grande Fire Department had returned to the station, according to Laci, and were not expected to return to the crash site. La Grande Fire Department confirmed that they had transported three individuals from the scene to Grande Ronde Hospital.
Nick Oatley, spokesperson with Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, confirmed the Hermiston-based fire department also responded, but he did not have specifics on how many personnel were on scene.
According to a press release from ODOT, "This is expected to be an extended closure lasting through the evening for westbound freeway and at least several hours for eastbound freeway."
The westbound freeway also is closed to trucks in Ontario due to limited truck parking in Baker City and La Grande. Highway 204 (Tollgate Highway) and Highway 245 also are closed to all but local traffic. ODOT reported these are not viable detour routes for freeway traffic.
Grande Ronde Hospital Incident Commander Elaine LaRochelle activated the hospital's incident command system, according to a press release from Mardi Ford, public information officer. The ICS was deactivated at 3:45 p.m., Ford said in a follow-up email.
"We appreciate the opportunity to support our partners in law enforcement and emergency management services," Ford said in the press release. "We are prepared to support all those in need of our services, and will continue to work with them if needed throughout the afternoon and evening. We do not have any more information at this time, but appreciate your patience."
Emily Smith, director of communications for St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, reported that as of 3 p.m., the hospital received six patients from the multi-vehicle crash.
"The patients' statuses are unknown at this time," she reported, "and no information on ages etc. is available to the media at this time."
Smith also explained how St. Anthony responds to these kinds of crises.
This is a breaking news story. The Observer will update this article as we gather more information.
