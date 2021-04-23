WALLOWA COUNTY — Oregon State Police reported one person died Wednesday, April 21, in a single vehicle crash in Wallowa County.
Troopers and emergency personnel at approximately 3:59 p.m. responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 82 near milepost 48, according to OSP.
Preliminary investigation revealed Thomas Stumpf, 74, of Netarts, was driving a Ford pickup eastbound when it left the road and rolled. Stumpf suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, Wallowa County Department of Emergency Services and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
