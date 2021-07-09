UNION — A single-vehicle crash Friday, July 9, injured one Union County resident and killed another.
Oregon State Police reported the crash occurred at about 4:55 p.m. on Highway 237, about 2.5 miles south of Union, and claimed the life of Conner Seale, 20, of Union.
Trevor Powers, 19, of La Grande was driving a Pontiac Grand Am heading north on the highway with Seale as the lone passenger, according to state police, when the car left the road and crashed.
An ambulance rushed Powers to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
Oregon State Police, the Union Fire Department, the La Grande Fire Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the crash.
