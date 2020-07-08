LA GRANDE — An emergency helicopter flew a minor from a two-vehicle crash Sunday near La Grande.
Oregon State Police reported the collision occurred Sunday at about 6:20 p.m. when Asaad Janabi, 52, of Twin Falls, Idaho, was driving a white 2015 Dodge Journey west on Pierce Road and pulled onto Highway 203 in front of a northbound Chevrolet pickup driven by Corey Crossley, 22, of Elgin.
The pickup struck the driver’s side rear door of the Dodge, seriously injuring the minor.
The emergency helicopter flew the girl to a Portland hospital for treatment.
Oregon State Police reported it did not know the girl’s medical condition.
There were four passengers in the Dodge, according to state police: a 47-year-old woman and three girls ages 9, 13 and 17. State police did not identify which girl suffered the serious injuries. OSP also did not reported anyone else in the crash was injured.
The La Grande Fire Department, La Grande Police Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
OSP also reported the crash investigation is ongoing.
