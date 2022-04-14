Crews move crash debris to the shoulder of Interstate 84 following a crash near Ontario around milepost 350, four miles east of Huntington. The crash closed I-84 eastbound from Exit 216 near Pendleton through Exit 374 in Ontario.
LA GRANDE — The eastbound lane of Interstate 84 is now open in Eastern Oregon following a crash in Malheur County on the morning of Thursday, April 14.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, drivers may need to drive with caution around the crash site.
According to ODOT, the crash occurred near milepost 350, 4 miles east of Huntington. Vehicles were on fire, causing smoke which hampered visibility.
The closure extended between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 374 in Ontario.
Oregon Highway 245 and OR 204 are now open as well ODOT said.
This is the second closure of I-84 on April 14.
Severe weather and a host of crashed semitrailers forced the closure of Interstate 84 between La Grande and Pendleton during the morning hours of April 14. ODOT said there were a number of crashed vehicles blocking freeway lanes on Cabbage Hill east of Pendleton. The closure lasted for a little over two hours.
