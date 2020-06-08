LA GRANDE — Most students from Eastern Oregon University went home when the coronavirus pandemic hit the area. However, events for students have not stopped — they just went virtual.
Pet pageants, scavenger hunts and more have helped students feel connected to the university.
“Events bring connections to one another and gets people out of their dorms and their buildings and see one another and it gives them a break,” EOU freshman and potential resident advisor Mandy Fetters said.
Potential RAs are testing their event-planning skills by creating the virtual events. Traditionally, a requirement to become an RA at Eastern is to be a part of group planning a large-scale event. With the unprecedented nature of spring quarter being online, student leaders had to make events available from afar.
Fetters said while the process for becoming an RA was different than her friends’ experiences, she was still able to get to know other students in her class, just in a different way. But Fetters said even though the event couldn’t be large scale, such as a water day, she was happy with her event.
The first event was a virtual talent show, where students could submit live or prerecorded footage showcasing a talent. Winners were awarded a movie gift basket via mail. Other events included a pet pageant over Zoom and a scavenger hunt over TikTok, where students had a week to find items in their home and upload a video showing their finds.
“We did it during dead week for a reason,” Fetters said about her event. “As people are studying and cramming they tend to get lost and we saw it as a way to take a break. I have gone to events because they are fun or social and a great way to escape from homework and the athlete life.”
