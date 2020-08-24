MEACHAM — A series of fires continue to burn in the Meacham area — collectively known as the Meacham Complex — but many of the blazes are contained or are in patrol status, according to an update Monday, Aug. 24, from Mike Almas, the incident commander of the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.
And local firefighters on Saturday dealt with a flare-up of Midnight Fire north of Summerville.
Four of the fires in Meacham Complex— the Horse Fire, Hager Ridge Fire, 896 Fire and Rattlesnake Fire — are considered the larger and more active ones, according to Almas’ press release.
The Rattlesnake Fire, burning in the Pomeroy Ranger District, is moving south and has burned 300-400 acres. The other three main fires are fraction of the size: the Horse Fire sits at around 100 acres, the Hager Fire is between 50-60 acres, and the 896 Fire is about 35 acres.
Along with the Northern Rockies Type 2 Incident Management Team, agencies working the Meacham Complex include the Oregon Department of Forestry, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, U.S. Forest Service and local volunteer fire departments.
The Horse and 896 fires are burning to the east of Meacham, and the Hager Ridge blaze is northeast of the small town.
And the La Grande Rural Fire Protection District and others on Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. responded to assist the Imbler Rural Fire Department and Oregon Department of Forestry with a flare-up of the Midnight Fire north of Summerville.
“Firefighters worked into the evening,” the La Grande Rural fire reported, “mopping up the perimeter of the fire and strengthening control lines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.