Double Creek Fire.jpeg

A very large air tanker provides active fire suppression on the Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County on Aug. 31, 2022.

 Inciweb/Contributed Photo

ENTERPRISE — Nearly 200 personnel are assigned to the Double Creek Fire, according to a Saturday, Sept. 3, update.

The fire, which is located along the Hat Point Road near Grizzly Ridge in Wallowa County, has burned through 3,843 acres, the update said, and is zero percent contained.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.