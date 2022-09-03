ENTERPRISE — Nearly 200 personnel are assigned to the Double Creek Fire, according to a Saturday, Sept. 3, update.
The fire, which is located along the Hat Point Road near Grizzly Ridge in Wallowa County, has burned through 3,843 acres, the update said, and is zero percent contained.
“The lightning caused Double Creek Fire is a full suppression fire, and the protection of lives and property are the primary objectives of this incident,” the release said. “Firefighters will minimize fire spread to the north and west of the Double Creek Fire to prevent adverse impacts to values along the Imnaha River and the community of Imnaha.”
Pacific Northwest Team 2 assumed command of the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness Fires — Sturgill, Nebo, and Goat Mountain — at 6 a.m. Sept. 3.
Overnight, the Double Creek Fire moved into Adams and Double Creek drainages. There was also additional growth in the Granny Creek Drainage towards Freezeout Road, the release said. Firefighters will continue to focus on providing structure protection Sept. 3 along the Imnaha River and Freezeout roads. Crews will also work to keep the fire east of the Upper Imnaha Road and will improve dozer lines on the west side of the fire.
On the north side and west sides of the fire, firefighters will be scouting ridges to identify control features and keep the fire out of Hells Canyon. Aircraft will assist firefighters on the ground, as conditions allow, to minimize the spread of the fire.
