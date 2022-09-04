LA GRANDE — Fire crews are making progress on the 5.4 acre Mount Emily Fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande.
“The forward progress has been stopped," said Hunter Pretucci, of the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center, at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.
Union County Emergency Manager Nick Vora said firefighters are now in a mop-up phase of putting out the fire.
The fire, which was first reported around 11 p.m. by a member of the public on Friday, Sept. 2, is still 0% contained but this is not expected to be an issue because a hand dug line has been dug around it, Pretucci said. Crews from the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Forestry are working at the fire, which is about 5 miles north of Interstate 84. A helicopter was used to help fight the fire on Sept. 3 but no air support is being utilized on Sept. 4.
No structures are threatened by the fire, Pretucci said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Smoke from the fire may be highly visible on the south slope for days while the crews continue to work. Union County Emergency Services is requesting people not call 911 for fire information or to report the fire. If there are any new fires, those should be reported immediately to 911 or the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.