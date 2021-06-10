ENTERPRISE — Demobilization of resources fighting the Joseph Canyon and Dry Creek fires in rural Wallowa County continues Thursday, June 10, as conditions have moderated and suppression actions have been successful, according to a press release.
Interagency Team 7 is preparing for demobilization and to transition the fires back to local agencies that are fully prepared to manage the fires in their current condition.
The Joseph Canyon Fire, which was caused by overnight lightning last week, has burned more than 7,600 acres but is 90% contained, the press release said. The fire is approximately 23 miles southwest of Lewiston, Idaho. Fire crews continue to monitor the fire and patrol lines. Crews observed smoke from interior hot spots on the southwest flank of the fire June 9.
The Dry Creek Fire, also caused by overnight lightning last week, has burned more than 1,500 acres and is 90% contained.
A pair of drone flights were completed on June 9 looking for smoke and hot spots, the release said. The drones flew the full perimeter of the fire and only two smokes within the interior of the fire area was observed.
There are currently three fire crews, five helicopters and three engines remaining on the fires.
