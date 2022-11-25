ENTERPRISE — Two possible criminal cases in Wallowa County are in a holding pattern awaiting the slow wheels of the justice system to turn, according to District Attorney Rebecca Frolander.
The cases involve possible charges of animal cruelty from last winter on the Bob Dean Oregon Ranches in the Imnaha area and a fatal stabbing at the Hells Canyon Overlook on July 8 that left a Hermiston man dead.
In the cattle case, investigation by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office showed that the livestock were not brought in from summer pasture early enough and were caught in an early snowstorm that led to numerous livestock deaths, both from the weather and from wolves preying on cattle stuck in the snow.
The case involves hundreds of cattle that were trapped in heavy snows in the Upper Imnaha area late last fall. Some cows were unable to get themselves or their calves to safety. It is believed at least two dozen mother cows died, some of which “literally ‘milked themselves to death,’ in an attempt to provide for their calves,” Wallowa County Stockgrowers President Tom Birkmaier said Jan. 19.
Frolander said some witnesses have cooperated and provided testimony, but others have retained attorneys who have advised the witnesses to refrain from speaking yet.
She said she is uncertain when the case can be brought before a grand jury.
In the stabbing case, Sheriff Joel Fish confirmed Aug. 29 the death was from a “road rage” incident in which Dan Ridling of Hermiston stopped where he saw the alleged stabber stop at the overlook parking lot. He confronted the man and pulled a firearm but then was distracted. The other man, who is from Albany but has yet to be publicly identified, used the distraction to pull a fixed-blade sheathed knife similar to a hunting knife.
The altercation resulted in a fatal knife wound to Ridling’s torso. He died at the scene.
Frolander said she intends to bring that case before a grand jury but declined to say when. She said to check back after the first of the year.
