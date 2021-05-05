LA GRANDE — Many of the brightest lights in Union County education were saluted Monday, May 3, at La Grande Middle School at a Crystal Apple Awards ceremony.
The InterMountain Education Service District conducted the ceremony honoring 14 Union County public school employees with “Excellence in Education.”
It was the ninth annual Crystal Apple Awards for Union County. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony could not have an audience in attendance.
The 14 Union County school district Crystal Apple Awards presented were among 44 being given out this year. The others will be presented to school district employees from Umatilla and Morrow counties later this month in Pendleton and Echo.
Each year, the IMESD partners with its school districts to hold the Crystal Apple Awards to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members submit nominations during a two-month period, and school district administrations select winners from among the nominations.
The following are the Union County winners.
Cove School District
Kim McBride: McBride has worked for the school district for 12 years, the last three as the high school’s attendance secretary. McBride is the first face people see when they enter the school, and her positive attitude uplifts students, parents and staff, said Michele Madril, the IMESD’s communications director, who before each presentation read aloud a synthesis of what nominators wrote about the award winner.
Madril said despite the work McBride had to do while pursuing truancy cases and sometimes having to be the bearer of bad news, she is one of the most beloved employees in the Cove School District.
Russel Olmsted: Olmsted, a high school shop teacher, has taught in the Cove School District for 20 years.
“He is an educator who goes above and beyond to connect with students and help them with their academic journeys,” Madril said. “Russel’s enthusiasm for teaching is amazing and makes both students and their parents thankful he is their teacher.”
Elgin School District
Denise Ludwig: Ludwig has been the district’s deputy clerk for nearly 30 years.
Ludwig has played an important role in helping keep the Elgin School District financially stable and putting it in a position to take advantage of many financial opportunities, Madril said.
Madril said one nominator praised Ludwig for being able to provide a wealth of information to people while wearing many hats.
Imbler School District
Barry Bowers: Bowers is a high school math teacher who has worked in the school district for 13 years.
“He is always available to help students who need extra help in math or any other subject, and even former students who are in college sometimes ask for his help,” Madril said.
Bowers has coached multiple sports for boys and girls at the middle and high school levels and is also the Imbler School District’s testing coordinator.
Wendy Clerget: Clerget has taught 23 years in the school district. She started as a kindergarten teacher and now teaches third grade. Clerget is credited with helping develop a strong solar system curriculum and effectively teaching students the lesson of the book “Stone Soup,” Madril said. Clerget also was recognized for her work in organizing eighth-grade field trips to Camp Hancock in Wheeler County to search for fossils.
La Grande School District
Kevin Cahill: Cahill has taught in the district for 43 years. The language arts teacher at La Grande High School was praised for the connections he makes with students.
“In class or out of class, all of his students know they are respected and there is a genuine concern for them as a person and their developing skills with the English language,” Madril said, quoting a nominator.
Linda Sweet: Sweet is a paraeducator at Greenwood Elementary School and has worked in the district for 24 years. She was credited for always stepping up to help when needed .
“Linda is a leader who leads by example by being patient, kind, caring, knowledgeable and yet firm and steady,” Madril said.
Leslie Graham: Graham is a fourth-grade teacher at Central Elementary School who has worked 25 years in the school district.
“She has mastered building a positive classroom community where students value citizenship and take risks to improve learning,” Madril said.
Graham is credited with being an outstanding math and science teacher who has increased science, technology and math opportunities for all students in the school district.
Dena Tams: Tams has worked in the school district for 20 years as a secretary and now works at Island City Elementary School. Madril said Tams helps all school staff serve and nurture students.
“Dena is the backbone and foundation that makes Island City such a wonderful place to work,” Madril said, quoting a nominator.
North Powder School District
Sandy Colton: Colton has taught 32 years for the North Powder School District, instructing a wide range of classes at the high school and middle school levels.
“Her love of school spirit and setting the bar high are always evident,” Madril said.
She noted Colton has taken steps such as getting an upper math endorsement to fulfill a district need and is dedicated to providing opportunities for seniors. Madril said nominators wrote that Colton’s passion for teaching never wavers.
Geneva Olson: Olson is a third-grade grade teacher who has worked six years in the North Powder School District.
“Her classroom is described as a positive, upbeat and ‘buzzing with engagement,’” Madril said.
Whether mentoring student teachers, coaching or volunteering, Olson is regarded as an excellent leader, noted Madril, who added that a former third-grade student said Olson’s unique lessons “helped me learn to think, but I didn’t know I was actually working that hard.”
Union School District
Julie Baxter: Baxter has worked for the school district for 10 years and is the high school’s secretary. Madril said Baxter has a broad skill set that makes her an expert troubleshooter and helps navigate the student information system and improve parent communication.
Her efforts, Madril said, have contributed to increased enrollment, better morale and high student participation.
“Julie has been a vital part of the Union School District’s goal to maintain a high level of excellence and ensure a positive environment for all,” Madril said, quoting a nominator.
Shyanne Winters: Winters has been the Union School District’s music teacher for three years. Students, parents and staff feel her dedication and can-do attitude, Madril said. She also has a willingness to go the extra mile for students.
“Most people think she is a magician because of the way she makes children want to learn,” Madril said, quoting a nominator.
Intermountain Education Service District
Deb Jones: Jones is a speech language pathologist in Union County who has worked for the IMESD for 13 years. Madril said Jones goes above and beyond to ensure students receive needed services. She added Jones’ knowledge and expertise make a her a strong mentor to many incoming colleagues.
“She is very kind, thoughtful, generous and a rock-star SLP who will help out others any way she can,” Madril said, quoting a nominator.
Legacy Awards
Chris Panike, La Grande School District: Panike has been the La Grande School District’s business director for 14 years and will retire at the end of June. Panike was praised for the work he has done while leading the fiscal, nutrition and organizational sides of the school district’s operations.
“The La Grande School District is deeply thankful for the work of Chris Panike — he has been a mentor, leader and source of strength to many in our organization, and he also also been a loyal friend to many of us. His impact on our organization will be felt for many years to come,” said Madril, quoting a nominator.
John Frieboes, North Powder School District: Frieboes, the district’s maintenance supervisor, is completing his 43rd year with the North Powder School District. Madril said Frieboes’s dedication and pursuit of perfection have ensured safe buildings for students and future students.
“The pride John takes in providing for the safety and well-being of students and staff is reflected throughout all the facilities (in the school district),” Madril said, “from the 1937 gym to the 2019 middle/high school.”
