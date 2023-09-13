The Grande Ronde Symphony Association, La Grande, was awarded more than $5,890 to support and maintain the quality of performances by the Grande Ronde Symphony orchestra through the provision of a professional
Brian Cook, of Irrigon, drives his three-mule team in front of the Flora School pulling a wagon used for a tour around Flora on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The Flora School Education Center, Enterprise, received more than $6,940 to support access to Flora School’s activities, inside and out, for disabled attendees, volunteers, teachers and students by building an elevated wheelchair ramp.
The Observer, File
The Friends of the Historic Union Community Hall received more than $5,270 to repair 14 high priority-stained glass windowpanes at the Catherine Creek Community Center, Union.
SALEM — Three Northeast Oregon organizations — two in Union County and one in Wallowa County — received grant funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, according to a press release from the organization.
The Oregon Cultural Trust awarded more than $2.9 million to 136 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state. The grants were possible by Oregonians who invested $5.2 million in the Cultural Tax Credit in Fiscal Year 2023. This year’s awards bring the cumulative total of Cultural Trust grants to almost $40 million since its founding in 2001.
