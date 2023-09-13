SALEM — Three Northeast Oregon organizations — two in Union County and one in Wallowa County — received grant funding from the Oregon Cultural Trust, according to a press release from the organization.

The Oregon Cultural Trust awarded more than $2.9 million to 136 arts, heritage and humanities organizations across the state. The grants were possible by Oregonians who invested $5.2 million in the Cultural Tax Credit in Fiscal Year 2023. This year’s awards bring the cumulative total of Cultural Trust grants to almost $40 million since its founding in 2001. 

