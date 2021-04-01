UNION COUNTY — People with mobility issues soon will have a much easier time getting to and from sidewalks in Imbler, Elgin, Island City and La Grande.
The Oregon Department of Transportation this spring and summer is installing 238 new curb ramps in the Union County communities as part of a statewide project. The Union County work, which will cost $5.1 million, started in March in Imbler where 52 new curb ramps, almost all replacing old ones, are going in on Highway 82 through downtown.
The small new ramps are designed to make it easier for people using wheelchairs to pass between the sidewalk and the road. Via the ODOT project, many ramps that are at least 20 years old are being replaced with ones that have more gradual grades. Also, the ramps are bright yellow, making them easier to see.
This work is part of an ODOT effort to boost accessibility throughout the state.
“We are committed to this goal,” said ODOT spokesperson Tom Strandberg.
ODOT will install thousands of ramps across Oregon. The state transportation agency installed some of the first in Union and Enterprise last summer as part of a pilot project.
Crews put in 150 new curb ramps in Union alone. Strandberg said the pilot project taught lessons the larger work is applying now statewide.
“This will help the work get done faster,” he said.
The upgrades ODOT is making are not only reducing the slope of ramps, but also adding texture panels so people with vision impairments can detect them with canes or their feet.
ODOT expects to wrap up the work in Imbler by the end of May. ODOT’s schedule also calls for 11 curb ramps in La Grande, 43 in Island City and 22 in Cove. The work in Cove is set to start in April and continue through June. Curb ramp replacement in La Grande, Elgin and Island City will begin in late spring or early summer and be finished by October, Strandberg said.
Wildish Construction Co. of Eugene is the general contractor for the ramp replacement work in Union County.
ODOT is undertaking the upgrade work because of a lawsuit filed against it in February 2016 by the Association of Oregon Centers for Independent Living, a statewide organization promoting accessibility for all Oregonians who have mobility issues.
Oregon Centers for Independent Living claimed in its lawsuit that many curb ramps in Oregon did not meet federal standards.
The organization and ODOT settled out of court in November 2016 after the transportation agency agreed to upgrade curb ramps on highways throughout the state. ODOT has until 2032 to do this under terms of the settlement.
Strandberg said the public response to the project has been encouraging.
“People recognize that it is a positive thing to do,” he said.
