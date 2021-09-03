ELGIN — Construction crews will return to Elgin starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, to finish work on Oregon Department of Transportation curb ramps.
Work will be focused at the following locations:
• Highway 204 at 10th Avenue, 14th Avenue (at C-Zers Drive In), and 17th Avenue.
• Highway 82 (Eighth Street) at Alder (at the Corner Market), Birch and Cedar streets.
• Highway 82 (Albany Street) at Eighth and Seventh streets.
The work will cause shoulder and sidewalk closures along these locations. ODOT will provide ADA-accessible pedestrian detours around work zones and maintain access for customers of adjacent businesses. All roads will remain open. Work will take place during the day and continue through most of September.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to watch for work crews and potential lane restrictions.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
