LA GRANDE — La Grande cyclist Elijah Romer saluted his late father at the Mount Emily Recreation Area on Sunday, June 20.
Romer rode his mountain bike on MERA’s trails for eight hours over a 12-hour period as a tribute to his father, Larry Romer, who died 18 years ago.
Romer, who has three children, made his Father’s Day rides with fellow dads, children and others at MERA. He started his treks at 6:30 a.m. and did not complete them until about 6:30 p.m., covering 55 miles and climbing a total of 10,000 feet. He emerged from the rides energized.
“I feel awesome, a lot better than I thought I would. At the end, I almost wanted to continue. I was in a zone,” said Romer, who grew up in La Grande and has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in teaching from Eastern Oregon University.
Eighteen years ago Romer was in no condition to do what he did on Father’s Day. He was at a low point in his life after his father’s death. Romer then saw something that almost made him feel like his father was speaking to him — a mountain bike his dad had left him. Romer, then overweight, gave serious thought to taking up mountain biking and then did after receiving strong encouragement from his friend, Whit Hartz, of La Grande.
“I decided I wanted to take control of my own life and leap onto the bike,” he said.
Romer said the many long rides that followed helped him cope with the loss of his father.
“It helped me with my grieving. It put me on a path toward healing,” he said.
Romer lost 40 pounds soon after becoming a serious cyclist and later became an elite amateur national class cyclist.
The rides Romer led at MERA were meant to encourage people to make their mental and physical health a priority, just as he did after seeing his father’s mountain bike.
“A healthy you helps make a healthy community,” he said.
A community is filled with people helping others, Romer said, something they cannot do unless they have addressed their own needs.
“In order to take care of others, you must take care of yourself first. Change starts with you,” said Romer, who spoke not only to people riding with him, but also to those at the MERA’s Owsley Canyon trailhead.
Romer began his day by riding almost continuously for five hours before he received a big boost when his wife, Jeanna, brought a lunch from a local restaurant. He credits the meal with rejuvenating him.
The cyclist described the challenge as epic in nature. Romer said he wasn’t sure if he was up to it, but that it is important for everyone to take on such challenges because it leads to self discovery.
“Once in a while it is important to do something you didn’t think possible. When you push yourself to your limit and beyond you will find someone hiding within. That person is your true self,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.