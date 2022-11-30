Gwen Trice, founder and executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, discusses some of the former logging town’s heritage the center is working to preserve on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.
MAXVILLE — The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center is planning the centennial celebration of Maxville on June 2-3, 2023, according to a press release.
The site of the former logging town about 12 miles north of Wallowa was recently purchased by the interpretive center from Manulife Investment Management, the global asset management brand of Manulife Financial Corp. and the world’s largest timberland manager.
“Purchasing the Maxville town site has progressed from a dream to a goal to a reality, thanks to our donors, private foundations and generous assistance from Manulife Investment Management,” said Gwen Trice, executive director of the interpretive center in Joseph. “We greatly appreciate the thoughtful and intentional collaboration from all parties that resulted in this outcome.”
Trice’s father, grandfather and uncles and their families were recruited to work and live at Maxville when it opened in 1923.
“Maxville’s history as a logging town is really Oregon’s history, but with the distinction of being probably the first multiracial, multicultural logging community in the state,” Trice said. “We should know and celebrate this great story of community. Also, the forestry workforce today includes a high Latino population with an increasing proportion coming to work on temporary work visas, so timber culture is vibrant and diverse today and reflects the collective power of the workforce.”
The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center operates a museum in Joseph, hosts the annual Woodlands and Watersheds Festival Gathering, is restoring the town’s original administration building, conducts archeology, is planning outdoor school and dark skies experiences, is facilitating site visits and interprets Oregon’s early logging history, timber culture today and in the future.
