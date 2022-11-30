Gwen Trice, Maxville 2020
Gwen Trice, founder and executive director of the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph, discusses some of the former logging town's heritage the center is working to preserve on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

MAXVILLE — The Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center is planning the centennial celebration of Maxville on June 2-3, 2023, according to a press release.

The site of the former logging town about 12 miles north of Wallowa was recently purchased by the interpretive center from Manulife Investment Management, the global asset management brand of Manulife Financial Corp. and the world’s largest timberland manager.

