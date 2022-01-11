Wallowa County wolf
This 2-year-old wolf was found dead, apparently shot, along Parsnip Creek Road about 6 miles southeast of Wallowa on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022

 Oregon State Police/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA — Oregon State Police are seeking information about a dead wolf that was found in Wallowa County after apparently being shot by a firearm.

A citizen reported the wolf carcass to OSP about 10:36 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. The wolf was along Parsnip Creek Road about 6 miles southeast of Wallowa.

The wolf, which was fitted with a tracking collar, is a 2-year-old female that had dispersed from the Chesnimnus Pack, according to a press release from OSP.

The initial investigation showed the wolf had been fatally shot.

OSP is urging anyone with information regarding this case to call the Oregon State Police TIP line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@state.or.us. Reference case No. SP22006179.

