ISLAND CITY — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Shelter From the Storm has worked to show that in downtown La Grande.
The local nonprofit domestic violence and sexual assault shelter has decorated the town's downtown light poles with purple ribbons and informational cards to call attention to the issue of domestic violence.
Shelter From the Storm Executive Director Jamie Landa said the shelter offers a range of services from overnight stays to food assistance, counseling and support groups. In 2019, the shelter, at 10901 Island Ave., Island City, served 165 domestic violence survivors, and the shelter hotline took 118 domestic violence calls, according to Landa.
"We lay out all of the options for survivors to give them their power back, because with abuse that power is taken away," Landa said. "Everything we are doing is survivor led. They make the decisions."
Landa and Stefani Carrel, the shelter's advocacy support coordinator, said there are several myths when it comes to domestic violence, and part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month is helping people understand the truth in order to dispel these misconceptions.
Myth: Domestic violence can't happen to men
Landa said one of the most common misconceptions about domestic violence is men are always the abuser and never the survivor. However, she said, this is not the case. Landa said 10% of the cases the shelter handles are male victims seeking help.
"I am sure it is underreported," Landa said. "This can be due to a cultural bias against males being a victim of domestic violence."
Landa said the shelter has services and resources to help anyone who is a survivor of domestic violence, regardless of gender.
Myth: If it is not physical, it is not abuse
Domestic violence and abuse can come in a variety of fashions. While physical is the easiest to see, Landa noted, abuse takes many forms.
"There is also emotional abuse, financial abuse, reproductive abuse and medical abuse," Landa said.
An example of emotional abuse is an abuser constantly talking down to a survivor or belittling them, Landa explained. And financial abuse can involve one person preventing their significant other from accessing their finances or even information about finances.
"You might think that you are being nice by not letting your girlfriend worry about finances by not telling her, but that is not true," Landa said. "To feel stable and secure, (people) need to know where their finances are."
Medical abuse can be preventing someone from seeking medical treatment or taking medications. Reproductive abuse could be forced pregnancy or forced termination.
Myth: It is none of my business
Carrel said when it comes to suspected abuse it is always better to ask and perhaps help someone rather than ignore a suspicion. She said simply asking if everything is OK and checking in is a great start. Landa said it is fortunate that in Union County most people don't follow the myth of "it's none of my business" and are willing to help.
She also said it is important to remember personal safety before approaching a possibly abuse situation. If you are unable to be an advocate for someone else yourself, Landa said, contact Shelter From the Storm.
One way to support someone who is experiencing abuse, Landa suggested helping them make a safety plan, so when a survivor is ready to leave or determines they need assistance, there is a plan set in place. This can include coming up with a safe word or creating an emergency bag with important documents and medications.
"Abuse escalates at the time of leaving," Landa said. "It is even harder if there are kids involved. Leaving a relationship is already hard. Imagine how much harder it is with abuse involved. Studies show it can take a survivor seven attempts to leave before they are successful."
Truth: Everyone deserves to feel safe
Every domestic violence story is different and not one story is like any other story, Landa said, but it is important that every survivor has access to help and resources when they need them.
